Ottoman Hands

Shell Charm Hoop Earrings

£26.00 £20.80

Buy Now Review It

At Ottoman Hands

21 ct gold plated brass. drop length of earring - 3.2 cm. secured with a butterfly clasp. Let us charm you with our lovingly handcrafted, 21ct gold plated hoop earrings. A delicate seashell charm adorns our signature hand-hammered gold hoops, which are set to be a season favourite. Ottoman Hands Shell Charm Hoop Earrings come package in a lovely pouch and are ready to gift.