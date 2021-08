Urban Outfitters

Retro-beachy basket woven chair, evoking the look of a shell with a flared base and curving back, topped with scalloped cushions at seat and back to give your space a cottage-by-the-sea feel we love. This custom furniture piece will be made to order just for you. UO exclusive.