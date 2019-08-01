Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Watches
ASOS DESIGN
Shell Case Watch
£25.00
£17.50
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Shell case watch with chain detail.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Olivia Burton
Time Floats By Watch In Rose Gold
$114.99
from
ModCloth
BUY
DETAILS
Tommy Hilfiger
Women's Rose Gold-tone Watch
$145.00
$74.13
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Casio
Gold Quartz Watch
$43.95
$42.97
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Rotary Watches
Gold Plated Cocktail Watch
£165.00
from
Rotary Watches
BUY
More from ASOS DESIGN
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
Aviate Leather Biker Boots
$127.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
Cow Print Premium Leather Sandals
£50.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
Textured High Neck Top
$48.00
$38.40
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
Diamante Fishnet Beach Dress With Thigh Split
£45.00
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Watches
DETAILS
Komono
Moneypenny Royale Gold Watch
£70.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Komono
Mono White Watch
£59.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Jigsaw
Myddleton 35mm Leather Watch
£90.00
from
Jigsaw
BUY
DETAILS
Olivia Burton
Marble Floral Lilac & Rose Gold Watch
£72.00
from
Olivia Burton
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted