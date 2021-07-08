Manara Home

Shell Candle

$35.00

At Manara Home

Add a bit of nature to your home with the Shell candle. This decorative candle is available in 4 colours and lightly scented in a mouthwatering fragrance. Dimensions: 9cm x 7cm x 5cm Each candle is handmade so colour, scent and appearance may vary slightly. Your candle may come with some small white marks known as 'frosting', which is a completely natural and a very common effect of soy wax. Frosting is barely noticeable, but we recommend you check our Instagram page before purchasing. Our candles are designed to be decorative, however if you do decide to light them please read our candle care guide first! Please allow at least 5 working days for your candle to be shipped. All candles are 100% vegan and plastic free. Sending a candle as a gift? Add our Gift Box to your order here!