Room Essentials

Shelf Lamp Black

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Includes: 1 Floor Lamp With Shade, Light Bulbs Not Included Weight: 8 Pounds Shade Shape: Cylinder Bulb Base Size: Standard Edison Medium Screw Base E26 Features: Shelves Lighting Shade Material: Terylene Lighting Body Material: Metal, Plastic Assembly Details: Adult Assembly Required, Some Tools Provided Assembled Dimensions: 56 Inches (H) x 11 Inches (W) x 11 Inches (D) Shade Dimensions: 11.5 Inches (H) Number of Light Bulb Sockets: 1 Cord Covering: Plastic Cable/Cord Length: 7 Feet Maximum Light Bulb Wattage: 150 Watts Industry or Government Certifications: ETL Listed Lighting Switch Type: Socket Pull Chain Number of Lighting Shades: 1 California Title 20 compliance: Not CA Title 20 compliant Light settings: 1-Way (On Off) Battery: No Battery Used Warranty: No Applicable Warranty. To obtain a copy of the manufacturer's or supplier's warranty for this item prior to purchasing the item, please call Target Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869 TCIN: 78655318 UPC: 798919907014 Item Number (DPCI): 074-02-0165 Origin: Imported Description Light up your interiors while adding an elegant touch to your contemporary decor with the Black Shelf Floor Lamp from Room Essentials™. This black floor lamp features a cream cylindrical shade that contrasts beautifully with its solid black base and goes well with any style of decor. Stylish and practical, this floor lamp also sports a two-tiered shelf, offering you a perfect spot for displaying your books, vases or small picture frames. Plus, the sleek pull chain makes it easy to turn the lamp on and off. Keep it adjacent to the living room couch for an elegant display or near your favorite reading chair for some extra light.