Ganni

Sheldon Western Denim Jacket

$360.00
At Need Supply
Description Cropped denim jacket from Ganni. Spread collar. Slightly dropped shoulders. Long sleeves with single-button cuffs. Front button closure. Western front and back yokes with looped fringe extending to sleeves. Dual button-through chest pockets. Straight hem. Unlined. • Washed Denim • 100% cotton • Dry clean • Made in Italy Sizing Garment Measurements 23.5” chest 20” shoulder to shoulder 21“ waist 18” front length Measurements taken from size DK 36. Model Measurements Model is in size DK 36. Model is 5'9" | 30” bust | 24” waist | 34.5” hips Fit Notes Standard fit. Sizing Notes Danish sizes listed. Shipping Free standard domestic shipping. Free 2-Day domestic shipping on orders over $150. Free return shipping within the US. Find out more. View Domestic Rates Priority international flat rate of $25. View International Rates
