Description
Cropped denim jacket from Ganni. Spread collar. Slightly dropped shoulders. Long sleeves with single-button cuffs. Front button closure. Western front and back yokes with looped fringe extending to sleeves. Dual button-through chest pockets. Straight hem. Unlined.
• Washed Denim
• 100% cotton
• Dry clean
• Made in Italy
Sizing
Garment Measurements
23.5” chest
20” shoulder to shoulder
21“ waist
18” front length
Measurements taken from size DK 36.
Model Measurements
Model is in size DK 36.
Model is 5'9" | 30” bust | 24” waist | 34.5” hips
Fit Notes
Standard fit.
Sizing Notes
Danish sizes listed.
Shipping
Free standard domestic shipping.
Free 2-Day domestic shipping on orders over $150.
Free return shipping within the US. Find out more.
Priority international flat rate of $25.
