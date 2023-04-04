Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Shorts
Lovers and Friends
Shelby Short
$168.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Revolve
Need a few alternatives?
Caslon
Stripe Linen Blend Shorts
BUY
$21.97
$49.00
Nordstrom
American Trench
O.e. Classic Mesh Short
BUY
$65.00
American Trench
Thrills
Erica Mid Rise Short
BUY
$62.99
$89.99
Surfstitch
Faithfull the Brand
Elva Cotton-poplin Shorts
BUY
$159.00
Net-A-Porter
More from Lovers and Friends
Lovers and Friends
Shelby Short
BUY
$168.00
Revolve
Lovers and Friends
Essa One Piece
BUY
$138.00
Revolve
Lovers and Friends
Wifey Claw Clip
BUY
$38.00
Revolve
Lovers and Friends
Langley Skort
BUY
$118.00
Revolve
More from Shorts
Caslon
Stripe Linen Blend Shorts
BUY
$21.97
$49.00
Nordstrom
Rolla's x Sofia Richie
Dusters Short
BUY
$89.00
Revolve
Lovers and Friends
Shelby Short
BUY
$168.00
Revolve
Levi's
501® 90s Patchwork Women's Shorts
BUY
$79.50
Levi's
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted