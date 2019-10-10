Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Anthropologie
Shelby Jewelry Rack
$78.00
$29.97
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
This handcrafted jewelry rack features lustrous detailing and five separate hooks for necklaces, bracelets, and more.
Need a few alternatives?
Woodland Papercuts
Papercut Ketubah
$625.00
from
Etsy
BUY
Minted
Custom Timeline Photo
$97.00
from
Minted
BUY
EMSAY Studio
Concrete Skull Bookends
$27.47
from
Etsy
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Moon Banner
£15.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Maggie Bell-sleeved Sweater
$120.00
$53.97
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Jali-carved Coffee Table
$648.00
$367.46
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Waverly Rug
$298.00
$125.97
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Sydney Planter
$158.00
$59.97
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Décor
Colin & Bella
Activated-charcoal Air Purifier Bags (5-pack)
$24.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Capri Blue Anthropologie
Blue Fir & Firewood Jar Candle
$30.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Waverly Rug
$298.00
$125.97
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Moroccan Wedding Pouf
$198.00
$112.46
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted