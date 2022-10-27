The North Face

Shelbe Raschel Etip Gloves

$50.00 $19.99

At Nordstrom Rack

Details & Care Stay warm on wet, cold days with water-repellent gloves featuring touchscreen conductivity, FlashDry moisture management and warm Heatseeker Eco insulation. Water-repellent FlashDry™ moisture-wicking fabric stays cool and dry Heatseeker™ Eco insulation is made from 100% recycled-polyester fiber and stays warm during both wet and dry conditions 91% polyester, 9% elastane with non-PFC durable water-repellent (non-PFC DWR) finish Machine wash, tumble dry Imported Item #7321410