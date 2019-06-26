Nest Bedding

Sheet Sets Available At Nest Bedding® Stores And Online At Nest Bedding®.

$119.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nest Bedding

Description Sheet Sets available at Nest Bedding® stores and online at Nest Bedding®. Treat yourself to the luxurious feel of natural Tencel® sheets, feels silky to the touch and cool to the body. Some of the nicest sheets you will ever own. Stunningly soft fibers are perfect for sensitive skin - Discover deep sleep with TENCEL® performance sheets TENCEL® fiber is extracted from raw eucalyptus trees. Its raw fiber is perfectly smooth compared to cotton, wool, and linen. TENCEL® wicks moisture 50% more effectively than cotton, keeping you comfortable as you sleep. Small Eco-friendly footprint - TENCEL is made from renewable resources. Its production uses 10-20 times less water than cotton. Universal Fit oversized dimensions - Twin, TwinXL come with 1 flat/1fitted/ 1 pillowcase. Full, Queen, King, CalKing come with 1 flat/ 1 fitted/ 2 pillowcases. Leading a growing trend of soft, sustainable fibers from eco-friendly resources, the Tencel® sheets stand out with a smooth hand and moisture management qualities. Brought about through its nanofibril structure, Tencel® channels moisture away from the body making it 70 percent more absorbent than cotton and temperature neutral. While bamboo has traditionally been the poster child for natural fibers, Tencel® Sheets set a new standard in ecological production. As a botanical fiber, it is derived from raw material wood in an award-winning closed-loop process. "I highly recommend these sheets to all my customers, in particular, those who tend to sleep hot." -Joe Alexander, owner, Nest Bedding®