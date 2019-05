Butter London

Sheer Wisdom Serum Shadow

Crafted with care, Butter London's Sheer Wisdom Serum Shadow is a treatment masked in beauty. A smart, powerful blend of anti-aging peptides improves the appearance of wrinkles and smooths lids for a more youthful, fresh look. This unique fluid serum containing high performance pigments transforms into a light powder providing a crease-free natural wash of colour. Available in neutral shades, these can be worn alone for a no-makeup makeup look or under any eyeshadow as a primer.