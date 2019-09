& Other Stories

Sheer Velvet Maxi Dress

£85.00

Buy Now Review It

At & Other Stories

Billowy burnout velvet maxi dress with voluminous balloon sleeves, a gathered defined waist, raglan shoulder seams and a flared skirt. Partly lined Single button cuffs Hidden side zipper Length of dress: 145.2cm / 57.2 (size 36) Model wears: EU 36/ UK 10/ US 4 / Small Model height: 176cm / 5 9