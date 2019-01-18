Search
Products fromShopClothingTops
James Perse

Sheer Slub Crew Neck Tee

$75.00
At Shopbop
A rounded hem relaxes the fit of a slubbed cotton James Perse tee. Semi-sheer. Fabric: Lightweight Jersey. 100% cotton. Wash cold. Made in the USA. MEASUREMENTS. Length: 20in / 51cm, from shoulder Style #JPERS40310
Featured in 1 story
The 9 Best-Reviewed Black Tees On The Internet
by Bobby Schuessler