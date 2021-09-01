Eva Franco

Sheer Sequined Blouse

$140.00

Anthropologie

Style No. 4110210690032; Color Code: 010 This occasion-ready blouse features shimmery sequins for an abundance of dazzle and flair. We love styling it with cropped wide-leg jeans and ankle boots for a sweetly polished ensemble. About Eva Franco After immigrating to the United States, Hungarian designer Eva Franco embraced fashion as the bridge to understanding her American peers. Having studied in New York and Paris, Franco moved to Los Angeles, where she began designing her own clothes and selling them at a local flea market. Today, Eva Franco is still based in LA, where each of her exquisite silhouettes is meticulously crafted to celebrate contemporary femininity. Sheer polyester, spandex; polyester lining Sequin embellishment Removable inner cami Back button Pullover styling Hand wash Imported Dimensions Standard: 23.5"L Petite: 21.75"L Plus: 26"L