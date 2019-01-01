Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Socks
& Other Stories
Sheer Polka Dot Ankle Socks
£6.00
Buy Now
Review It
At & Other Stories
Sheer ankle socks with a reinforced toe and heel in a polka dot pattern.
Need a few alternatives?
Maria La Rosa
Metallic Cotton-blend Socks
$25.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Ariana Grande
Thank U, Next Sock Pack + Digital Album
$35.00
from
Ariana Grande
BUY
Comrad
Companion Compression Socks | F*ck Cancer 3-pack
$48.00
from
Comrad
BUY
Arket
Sheer Polka Dot Socks
£5.00
from
Arket
BUY
More from & Other Stories
& Other Stories
Drawstring Linen Blend Shorts
£20.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Criss Cross Lace Up Heeled Sandals
$129.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Oversized Ribbed Crewneck Cardigan
$119.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Cashmere Turtleneck Snood
$69.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Socks
Gucci
Game Patch Cotton Socks
£90.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
COS
Speckled Wool Mix Socks
£10.00
from
COS
BUY
& Other Stories
Glitter Ankle Socks
£8.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Wander
Cotton Cushion Bottom, Moisture-wicking Socks (8 Pairs)
€29.99
€19.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted