Eloquii

Sheer Mini Dress

$169.95

Buy Now Review It

At Eloquii

Sheer mini dress Close fit Functional front wrap front to back ties Full skirt Fully lined Flowy woven 3-D flower texture fabric Hits above knee Model is 5'10", size 14 Length on model is 37 1/2" Shell: 100% Polyester, Lining: 100% Cotton Care: Dry clean. CN Item# 1237712