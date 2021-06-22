Babo Botanicals

Sheer Mineral Sunscreen Spray Spf 50

A lightweight hypoallergenic sunblock for extra sensitive skin. Water resistant and perfect for babies, kids and adults alike. FORMULATED FOR EXTRA SENSITIVE SKIN: This sunscreen contains non-nano zinc oxide titanium dioxide to provide you with 80 minutes of water and sweat resistant coverage. Fragrance free. MINERAL FORMULA: Specially formulated to naturally protect your skin from damaging UVA and UVB rays, this sunblock is oxybenzone and octinoxate free. Enriched with Babo's organic Nutri-Soothe Complex. NO HARSH CHEMICALS OR IRRITANTS: Hypoallergenic to reduce the risk of allergic reactions. Gluten, soy, dairy, peanut, almond and walnut. GENTLE ENOUGH FOR THE ENTIRE Shake Well. Apply liberally 15 minutes before sun exposure. Do not spray directly into face. Reapply after 80 minutes of swimming or sweating immediately after towel drying." Sheer Mineral Sunscreen Spray, SPF 50 for the entire family. Extra Sensitive Sunscreen with 100% Mineral Active ingredients. Babo's gently formulated, fragrance free sunscreen is perfect for extra sensitive skin and protecting your family against damaging UVA and UVB rays while providing 80 minutes of water and sweat resistance. This lightweight, hypoallergenic formula is enriched with organic Aloe Vera and Calendula to soothe and moisturize the skin. Reef Safe. Gluten, Soy and Dairy Free. The formula was created by a mom of three.