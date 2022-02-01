Eloquii

Sheer Midi Dress With Slip

$129.95 $98.00

Buy Now Review It

At Eloquii

Sheer midi dress with inside slip dress easy fit shirred flounce hem puff sleeve Inside slip is attached at shoulder seam Woven flocked oraganza dot Midi length- hits below knee Model is 5'10" size 14 Length on model is 51" 100% Polyester Care: Machine wash on a cold, gentle cycle with like colors. Only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry low. Cool iron as needed. CN Item# 1248083