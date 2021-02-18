Sinful Colors

Sheer Matte Nail Polish Collection

Specifications Number of Pieces: 1 Color Family: Multiple Colors Color Finish: Matte Color Palette: Translucent Product Form: Liquid Beauty Purpose: Nail Care TCIN: 81819493 UPC: 309970168025 Item Number (DPCI): 052-06-5712 Origin: Made in the USA and Imported Description Meet Tulle Temptation, the collection of sheer, electric shades with a flirty semi-matte finish that lasts. Inspired by retro chic and modern, avant-garde tulle fashion designer dresses, this six-pack embraces wild femininity, which you can rock in a multitude of ways. Create your own salon styles at home with the five bright, alluring, longwear nail polish shades: Kiss of Cobalt, Hot Pink Tights, See-Through Citrine, Turnt-Quoise, Hot & Hazy. Finish the look with a coat of the included SinfulColors Semi-Matte Top Coat, which is formulated to be chip resistant. Then, get out and flaunt your manicure and pedicure looks for all to see. Formulated without Toluene, Formaldehyde and DBP. Clean Your clear choice for clean. Details, by category: • Beauty, Personal Care & Cleaning - formulated without Phthalates, Propyl-paraben & Butyl-paraben, Sodium Laureth Sulfate (SLES) and more. Also, cruelty free. • Feminine Care, Adult Care & Diapers - fragrance free and chlorine free. • Pets - formulated with meat, poultry, or seafood as the first ingredient, and without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. See how we make shopping for wellness even easier. Learn more about our wellness icons