The MECCA view: A sheer, buildable foundation with a natural-looking finish that immaculately evens skin tone. Complete with skincare benefits and the NARS Complexion Brightening Formula, it leaves the skin hydrated, softer and smoother. When used daily, NARS Sheer Glow Foundation improves the skin's brightness and texture. Ideal for evening the complexion with a natural, lightweight glow. Note: the NARS Foundation Pump is sold separately. Pro-tip: Add an alluring glow and extend the wear of your makeup for up to 16 hours by mixing one pump of NARS Tinted Glow Booster into your NARS Sheer Glow foundation. Key ingredients: Glycerin: a powerful humectant that maintains the skin’s moisture levels to prevent dehydration. Vitamin C: brightens the skin and diminishes the look of discolouration. Turmeric extract: a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory that adds radiance and evens out the skin tone. Made without: Parabens, fragrance, oil, phthalates, gluten and alcohol. Pair it with: NARS Foundation Pump NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer NARS Tinted Glow Booster From the shop floor: “For extra glow, mix a small amount of liquid illuminator into your foundation before applying it. Try the NARS Illuminator in Copacabana.” – Tiffany, in-house trainer at Mecca Maxima Carindale. Awards: Voted “Best Base” by you in the MECCA Beauty Election 2020.