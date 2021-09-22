NARS

Ask any beauty buff to name their most coveted complexion products and, chances are, NARS will be high up on the list – especially when it comes to the beloved Sheer Glow Foundation. A glowing, naturally radiant-finish foundation, the formula grants sheer yet buildable coverage that evens out skin tone immaculately. Perfect for normal and dry skin types, the formula is replete with skin care benefits – from the NARS Complexion Brightening Formula which hydrates skin, to powerful antioxidants that protect against free radical damage and turmeric extract to improve skin’s radiance and tone. In the full spectrum of 40 versatile shades, this foundation grants a subtly luminous finish that’s great for dryer skin types but also not too dewy for those with oilier complexions – it’s the go-to product for a transparent, weightless finish with the versatility to be built up.