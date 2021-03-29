NARS

At Macy's

A sheer, buildable foundation with a natural-looking finish that immaculately evens skin tone. Complete with skincare benefits and the NARS Complexion Brightening Formula, it leaves skin hydrated, softer, and smoother. An artistry essential for creating a natural finish, when used daily, Sheer Glow Foundation improves the skin's brightness and texture. Ideal for evening the complexion with a natural, lightweight glow. Now available in a global shade range of 40 shades, for all skin tones. WHAT IT DOES: Leaves skin perfectly hydrated. Brightens and protects skin. Evens skin tone. Dermatologist tested Opthalmologist tested Non-comedogenic KEY INGREDIENTS: Glycerin, one of the most effective and well-known humectants attracts and holds moisture, preventing dryness and ensuring all-day hydration. Vitamin C derivative helps to brighten skin and diminishes the look of discoloration. Powerful antioxidants protect against damaging free radicals Turmeric Extract, a plant of the ginger family, improves skin radiance and evens skin tone. Free Of: Mineral oil, sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehyde, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban, fragrance, alcohol, and gluten HOW TO USE: Apply Sheer Glow with fingertips, starting in areas where more coverage is needed. Warm foundation in hands and apply with your fingertips. The warmth of the hands and fingers helps to blend the foundation for the most natural finish. A great clean-up tool—use with the #12 Cream Blending Brush under the eyes and around the lips to make sure lines are crisp and perfect. RESULTS: 96% says it evens out skin tone* 100% says skin feels soft and smooth* 92% says skin feels moisturized* 79% says it hydrates skin throughout the day* *Consumer sensory tests **Pump sold separately Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 5091908