Beautycounter
Sheer Genius Conditioning Lipstick
$32.00
At Beautycounter
A creamy, buildable lipstick with the nourishing benefits of a balm-to us, that’s lip brilliance. The ultimate everyday lipstick, Sheer Genius Conditioning Lipstick delivers a sheer wash of color and light-catching sheen. A blend of botanical waxes and sustainably derived jojoba esters gives this formula a luxe yet weightless feel while conditioning lips. Responsibly sourced, certified organic vanilla gives this smart formula its sweet scent.