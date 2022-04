Fisico

Sheer Floaty Style Tunic Top

$168.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

Fisico sheer floaty style tunic top Black sheer floaty style tunic top from Fisico featuring a sheer construction, a relaxed fit, a mid-length, a square neck and cropped sleeves. Imported Composition Polyamide 92%, Spandex/Elastane 8% washing instructions Hand Wash Brand style ID: CM10L0 Wearing The model is 5 ft 10 in wearing size M