& Other Stories

Sheer Fitted Smocked Top

$49.00

Buy Now Review It

At & Other Stories

Sheer long sleeve top with a secondskin fitted silhouette, gently frilled edges and allover smocked finish. Mock neck Stretch quality Length of top: 56.2cm / 22" (size 36) Model wears: EU 36 / UK 10 / US 4 / Small Model height: 174cm / 5'8"