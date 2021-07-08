David's Bridal

Sheer Beaded Bodice Organza A-line Wedding Dress

$1099.00

Buy Now Review It

At David's Bridal

Featuring 5,000 hand-placed crystals, beads, and sequins, the sheer illusion bodice of this flowing organza A-line wedding dress is a sparkling showstopper. Created for brides with a bit of a daring side, this dress also features a plunging V-neckline and back and crystal-traced spaghetti straps. Galina Signature, exclusively at David's Bridal Polyester Chapel train Back zipper; sheer tulle-lined bodice, fully lined skirt Dry clean Imported Also available in plus size 9SWG784, extra length 4XLSWG784, and plus size extra length 4XL8SWG784 Model is wearing Ivory/Rosewater Matches flower girl dress WG1406