Ultra Violette

Sheen Screen Spf50 Lip Balm

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Beauty

Who doesn’t love a makeover? Just like the best ep from any season of America’s Next Top Model, Ultra Violette has Tyra Banks-ed Sheen Screen into an even dreamier version of her good self. Now in four phenom shades (nude, rose, peach and SHIMMER) and an even more impressive SPF50 - Ultra Violette took an OG and made it HG. Ya welcome. Upgrade to a gloss that cares. Ultra Violette Sheen Screen offers shine and extra-nourishing ingredients to help your lips look better than ever. Nice. What are the features of Ultra Violette Sheen Screen SPF30 Hydrating Lip Balm? A tinted lip balm with broad spectrum SPF 50 sunscreen Not sticky Not greasy Broad spectrum UVA & UVB protection for every day Sustainable lanolin locks in hydration naturally Shea butter is chock full of vitamins to soothe chapped lips Cacao seed butter acts like a protective barrier… and smells great too Keeps the lips lipstick-ready Free from parabens, oxybenzone and cruelty. Not welcome here! What shades of Ultra Violette Sheen Screen SPF50 Lip Balm are there? Dusk - a warm beige in a sheer dress - she’ll give a wash of colour, that still looks natural. Your everywhere, all the time shade. Rose - a medium strength tint of rosy-mauve. For that fancy thing you have to go to, or that casual thing too. Shimmer - clear with a hint of holographic pink. Dress her up or down. Peach - juicy as anything, peachy keen with a hint of golden shimmer. Summer in a lip. Full of lip-loving ingredients like lanolin, cacao seed and shea butter, Ultra Violette Sheen Screen SPF50 Hydrating Lip Balm defends your lips from the sun and protects it from the elements. Locking in hydration for hours on end so you can get on with it, you’d never know there was sun protection in this clever little lip balm. Why choose Ultra Violette? Australian made and owned Formulations for everyone Suncare that acts like skincare Plays nicely with your skincare and makeup No parabens Definitely no cruelty No thick, sticky white layers of SPF grease Who are Ultra Violette? Created by two Aussie beauty industry alumni, Ava Matthews and Bec Jefferd, who wanted a better standard for sunscreen. Bored of hunting for a sunscreen that didn’t suck, they decided to take matters into their own hands. It was time for something awesome. After years of work, Ulta Violette was born. Shop Ultra Violette online with free express post and Afterpay. Don’t forget to check out Adore Beauty’s promotions page too, just in case!