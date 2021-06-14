Ultra Violette

Sheen Screen Hydrating Lip Balm Spf50

£16.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

It only took one bad sunburn on our lips for us to vow, never again. The days of leaving your lips to fend for themselves while your skin sits smugly protected under SPF are o-v-e-r. That's where Ultra Violette's Sheen Screen Hydrating Lip Balm SPF50 comes in... Sunscreen has grown up a lot since the days of running around with white smudged all over your lips. Case in point, this luxurious lip balm glides on like a dream, leaving your lips all soft and smooth with just a smidge of shine. It's packed with sustainable lanolin to deeply hydrate, shea butter to soothe and soften dry, chapped lips and sweet-smelling cacao seed butter to seal in all of the precious moisture. M'wah! Simply choose between four gorgeous shades: 'Rose' (tinted dusty mauve), 'Nude' (sheer universal warm beige), 'Shimmer' (colourless holographic shine) and 'Peach' (sheer golden-peachy shimmer).