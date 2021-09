Jenni Kayne

Shearling Moroccan Slipper

$275.00

Buy Now Review It

At Jenni Kayne

DESIGN DETAILS Shearling-lined upper with suede outsole. Made in Turkey. Care: spot clean with a damp cloth. Small: 6-7, Medium: 7-8, Large: 9+. Questions about fit? Email service@jennikayne.com. WHY YOU'LL LOVE IT Like traditional Moroccan styles, the back heel folds down and flips up to cover the heels.