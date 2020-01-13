Carleen

“shearling” Denim Jacket

$389.00

Our take on the classic shearling trucker jacket. Lined with lightweight vintage quilts, each one is unique. Quilted cotton is warm yet breathable, and perfect for chilly fall days and nights. 100% cotton denim will hold up forever with the right care, and each jacket is given a quick wash to soften it up a bit before it gets to you. Snap front closure. This jacket is one of a kind and we hand pick textiles that may include wear, distress, marks, and other signs of age intentionally as we believe this adds to the character of the finished garment.