Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Shea Moisture
Sheamoisture Manuka Honey & Yogurt Skin Renewal Recipe Body Yogurt Moisturizer
$10.99
$6.59
Buy Now
Review It
At Ulta Beauty
SheaMoisture Manuka Honey & Yogurt Skin Renewal Recipe Body Yogurt Moisturizer
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
tgin
Honey Curls Custard
$14.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
promoted
SheaMoisture
Manuka Honey & Yogurt Hydrate + Repair Multi-action Lea
$11.49
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Pantene
Intense Rescue Shot Hair Ampoules
$4.97
from
Amazon
BUY
Kristin Ess
In-shower Gloss
$13.99
from
Target
BUY
More from Shea Moisture
Shea Moisture
Coconut & Hibiscus Collection: Leave Hair & Skin Looking Radiant!
$8.54
from
Walmart
BUY
Shea Moisture
Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Shine Shampoo
£9.99
from
Superdrug
BUY
Shea Moisture
Shea Moisture Manuka Honey & Yogurt Protein Treatment
C$16.49
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
Shea Moisture
Manuka Honey & Mafura Oil Intensive Hydration Condition
$16.49
$12.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
More from Hair Care
promoted
Tangle Teezer
The Ultimate Detangler
$14.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
promoted
DevaCurl
Devacurl Arc Angel Gel Maximum Hold No-crunch Styler
$24.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
promoted
tgin
Honey Curls Custard
$14.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
promoted
SheaMoisture
Manuka Honey & Yogurt Hydrate + Repair Multi-action Lea
$11.49
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted