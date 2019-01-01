Sheamoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Style & Smooth Edge Gel
$7.99
At Target
SheaMoisture's Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen, Grow & Restore Edge Treatment provides a touchable hold while nourishing edges. Effectively blocks humidity, while controlling reversion and flyaway hair around edges for sleek, frizz-free styles. Perfect for those who regularly color, straighten, perm or heat style their hair, as well as kinky, curly or wavy natural styles. Formulated with nutrient-rich Jamaican Black Castor Oil, certified organic Shea Butter and Peppermint to help promote growth by strengthening and conditioning hair.