United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
SheaMoisture
Sheamoisture Curl And Shine Conditioner
$9.99
At Target
SheaMoisture’s Coconut & Hibiscus Curl and Shine Conditioner is a lightweight hair care that restores and smoothes dry hair cuticles without weighing your hair down. This moisturizing shine conditioner ensures you have no more knots, snarls or tangles – just soft, shining, easy to style hair wash after wash! Moisturizing conditioner instantly softens and detangles dry, frizzy hair while infusing your curls and coils with intense moisture and shine-enhancing nutrients.
More from SheaMoisture
SheaMoisture
Maui Moisture Curl Quench + Coconut Oil Shampoo For Tight Curly Hair - 13 Fl Oz
$7.89Target
SheaMoisture
Maui Moisture Curl Quench + Coconut Oil Conditioner For Thick Curly Hair - 13...
$7.89Target