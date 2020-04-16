SheaMoisture

Sheamoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Frizz-free Curl Mousse

Does your dry, frizzy hair keep you from flaunting your favorite hair style? With SheaMoisture's Coconut & Hibiscus Frizz-Free Curl Mousse, you can freely style your hair whichever way you want! Among curly hair products, this hair styling aid enhances natural curl memory and wave pattern, and leaves no residue. SheaMoisture's Coconut & Hibiscus Frizz-Free Curl Mousse is formulated with Coconut Oil to deeply moisturize and protect dry, brittle hair from breakage and Neem Oil to control frizz, while adding a brilliant shine to your curls and coils. Natural ingredients like Silk Protein blended into this curl cream formula leave your hair smooth, soft and silky. Certified Organic Shea Butter provides nourishing hydration that detangles and strengthens dry, distressed, sensitive hair to make your curls stronger, healthier and enviously bouncy! Thanks to our Shea Butter and moisture-rich oils, this is the best hair mousse for curly hair. Shea Moisture is known and loved for its natural, sustainably produced goodness. We are also pioneering fair trade through Community Commerce at home and abroad. We strive to be sulfate free, paraben free and more, whenever possible. Tested on our family for four generations. Never on animals.