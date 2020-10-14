SheaMoisture

Sheamoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Shine Conditioner

$11.49

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta

SheaMoisture's Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Shine Conditioner for thick, curly hair restores moisture, detangles and smoothes dry hair cuticles. Helps tame frizz as it defines and enhances natural curls. SheaMoisture's Story Sofi Tucker started selling Shea Nuts at the village market in Bonthe, Sierra Leone in 1912. By age 19, the widowed mother of four was selling Shea Butter, African Black Soap and her homemade hair and skin preparations all over the countryside. Sofi Tucker was the Grandmother and SheaMoisture is her legacy. With this purchase you help empower disadvantaged women to realize a brighter, healthier future. Ethically Traded Ingredients Sustainably Produced. Pioneering Community Commerce and Fair Trade Since 1912. Tested on the Tucker family for four generations. Never on animals. Discover your Shea here!