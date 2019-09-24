Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
promoted
SheaMoisture
Sheamoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Body Lotion - 13 Fl Oz
$7.79
Buy Now
Review It
At Target
SheaMoisture's Coconut & Hibiscus Body Lotion nourishes while improving skin tone and naturally brightening skin's appearance. Leaves skin feeling moisturized and smooth.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Under-$20 Skin-Care Buys
by
Us
More from SheaMoisture
DETAILS
SheaMoisture
100% Virgin Coconut Oil Daily Hydration Shampoo
$9.97
from
Walmart
BUY
DETAILS
SheaMoisture
Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Shine Conditioner
$3.19
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
SheaMoisture
Coconut & Hibiscus Kids Extra-moisturizing Detangler
$6.69
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
SheaMoisture
Coconut & Hibiscus Hair Masque
$13.49
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Beauty
Hair
Bobs, Braids, & Bangs: A Look Back At Beyoncé's
Bes...
We've lost count of the number of gifts Beyoncé has given us throughout her 20-something-year career. We've gotten an epic catalogue of Beyoncé bops for
by
aimee simeon
Shopping
Everything You Need To Know About Bluemercury's Brand New Lo...
Whether it's a punch card at your local coffee shop, or a preferred airline that you stick to in order to rack up mileage, one thing is for sure: When it
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Makeup
30 Makeup Looks Anyone Can Copy In September
Back in 2016, Instagram added the "saved" section to every profile, and the beauty game was changed forever. Gone were the days of screenshotting a
by
Samantha Sasso
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted