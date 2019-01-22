SheaMoisture

Sheamoisture African Black Soap8.0 Oz

$5.79

Details Quick view Calm, clear & heal Natural & certified organic ingredients Leaves skin soft & refreshed To Balance & Resolve Trouble Skin Calm, Clear & Heal Natural & Certified Organic Ingredients Leaves Skin Soft & Refreshed Our soothing body bar soap is specially formulated with organic Shea Butter, Oats and Aloe to cleanse, moisturize and comfort irritated skin while absorbing excess oil. African Black Soap, an honored beauty secret, made from palm ash, tamarind extract, tar and plantain peel, helps to calm and clear blemishes and troubled skin. Leaves skin soft and refreshed. Perfect for helping relieve symptoms of eczema or psoriasis. Key Ingredients: Oats: Help soothe irritated skin while absorbing excess oil. Aloe: Moisturizes & calms dry, sensitive skin. Vitamin E: A powerful antioxidant highly effective in protecting skin from free radical damage. No Parabens, No Phthalates, No Paraffin, No Gluten, No Propylene Glycol, No Mineral Oil, No Synthetic Fragrance, No PABA, No Synthetic Color, No DEA, No Sulfates, No Animal Testing. Our Story: Sofi Tucker started selling Shea Nuts at the village market in Bonthe, Sierra Leone in 1912. By age 19, the widowed mother of four was selling Shea Butter, African Black Soap and her homemade hair and skin preparations all over the countryside. Sofi Tucker was our Grandmother and SheaMoisture is her legacy. With this purchase you help empower disadvantaged women to realize a brighter, healthier future. Ethically Traded Ingredients Sustainably Produced. Pioneering Community Commerce and Fair Trade Since 1912. Tested on our family for four generations. Never on animals. Made in USA Lather in hands or on a washcloth and wash entire body. ©Sundial Brands