SheaMoisture

Sheamoisture African Black Soap Clarifying Mud Face Mask – Tamarind & Tea Tree Oil – 6oz

$14.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

This Shea Moisture African Black Soap Clarifying Mud Mask clarifying mud mask draws out dirt and congestion while helping to absorb excess oil and improve the appearance of oily, troubled skin. Blended with African Black Soap and Fair Trade Shea Butter, this mask helps to clarify, balance and soothe blemish-prone skin. SheaMoisture face masks leave skin feeling purified and refreshed. This Shea Moisture African Black Soap Clarifying Mud Mask face mask, African Black Soap clarifies oily, blemish-prone skin. In this face mask, Tamarind Extract is a natural astringent that helps exfoliate skin. In this face mask, Tea Tree Oil is a gently purifying essential oil that helps to soothe and mattify skin. How to Use: In this face mask, apply a thin layer of mud with fingertips to clean skin, avoiding eye area. Keep on for up to 10 minutes. Remove with damp face cloth. Use weekly or as needed. No Parabens, Phthalates, Mineral Oil, Sulfates, Animal Testing in our face masks. Our Story Sofi Tucker started selling Shea Nuts at the village market in Bonthe, Sierra Leone in 1912. By age 19, the widowed mother of four was selling Shea Butter, African Black Soap and her homemade hair and skin preparations all over the countryside. Sofi Tucker was our Grandmother and SheaMoisture is her legacy. Benefits: Ethically traded ingredients sustainably produced Pioneering community commerce and Fair Trade since 1912 Tested on their family for four generations. Never on animals.