Shea Moisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen And Restore Treatment Masque

£12.99

This deep conditioning masque restores strength and resilience to damaged, brittle or chemically processed hair. Perfect for those who regularly color, straighten, perm or heat style their hair, as well as kinky, curly or wavy natural styles. Deeply moisturizes while conditioning hair and scalp. . Promotes healthier, fuller hair by supporting hair's elasticity. . Reduces the appearance of breakage and shedding. . Deeply moisturizes while conditioning hair and scalp. .