Shea Moisture

Shea Moisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie

$25.00 $17.49

Buy Now Review It

At Oz Hair & Beauty

SheaMoisture’s Coconut & Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie is enriched with natural ingredients to give you soft, silky and defined curls! Enriched with certified organic Shea Butter, this conditioning enhancing smoothie smoothes split ends and tames stray flyaways to transition damaged, over-processed hair to gloriously shiny, bouncy curls! SheaMoisture’s Coconut & Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie is an all-natural leave on styling cream specially formulated for wavy, curly hair. Coconut oil used in this moisturising formula hydrates and protects hair against breakage while replenishing lost oils. Neem Oil imparts brilliant shine and adds volume and definition to dull, lifeless curls and coils. This enhancing smoothie bottles in the benefits of Silk Protein, an important ingredient that softens unruly locks making them irresistibly smooth and easy to manage.