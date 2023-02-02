The Body Shop

Shea Intense Repair Shampoo

$7.00

Give dry to very dry and breakage-prone hair some serious love with our best ever Shea Intense Repair Shampoo. Now registered by The Vegan Society and made with 92% ingredients of natural origin, including handcrafted Community Fair Trade shea butter from Ghana, our Shea butter shampoo helps strengthen hair and reduces breakage.* And even leaves dry locks feeling replenished with moisture so they feel healthier, fresher and intensely nourished.* Made with Vegan Silk Protein, use our buttery shampoo as part of our 3-step Shea routine to help repair hair from the inside out.* Our vegan shampoo also comes in bottles made with 100% recycled plastic, including Community Fair Trade recycled plastic collected off the streets of Bengaluru, India, so it does good for your do and your planet.** *Achieved when used as a full routine of shampoo, conditioner and hair mask. Visibly repairs hair. **Lid not made with recycled plastic.