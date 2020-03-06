L'Occitane

Shea Hibiscus Solidarity Balm

$6.00

Ideal for Nourishing the skin Lips, hands, elbows, hair Application area Warm product on fingers or palm of hands before applying. Can be used on face, lips, body, and hair. This multi-purpose balm enriched with over 98% Shea butter helps to nourish, protect and soften dry, skin, lips, and hair. This year, the balm is perfumed with a gourmand and floral scent of Hibiscus. The Hibiscus flower is used in Burkina Faso to prepare the "Bissap", a refreshing infusion. Friends and family gather to drink this traditional African drink. 100% of the profits* from the sale of this balm will fund projects to promote women's leadership in Burkina Faso. *Retail sales price minus taxes, transportation and production costs.