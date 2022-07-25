L'Occitane

Shea Hand & Body Cream Set $73 Value

Details & Care What it is: A nourishing set that includes a universal body cream and hand cream ideal for dry and sensitive skin. Set includes: - Ultra Rich Shea Butter Body Cream (6.9 oz.): A universal cream ideal for dry and sensitive skin that intensely nourishes and immediately soothes the skin while strengthening its barrier. Made with over 95% naturally-derived ingredients, this cream has a rich texture that's easy to apply and is rapidly absorbed without leaving behind a greasy residue. From the very first use, skin is intensely hydrated and feels soft and comfortable again. - Shea Butter Hand Cream (5.1 oz.): A hand cream that glides on and miraculously absorbs to help heal and protect dry, dehydrated skin. It contains 20% shea butter, honey and sweet almond extract blended with the light and alluring aromas of jasmine and ylang-ylang essences. $73 Value Item #7111442