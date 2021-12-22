Shea Couleé

Shea Couleé The $100,000 Bar

The $100,000 Bar is the first collaboration between Shea Couleé and The Quiet Girl Shoppe. Each soap bar is 4.3 oz, lasts around a month and is made in small batches using the cold process method with the scent and look of the bar being chosen by Ms. Couleé herself! Both Shea and The Quite Girl believe in making the most ethical choices for our planet, this soap bar is made using all-natural ingredients and we’ve avoided using harmful ingredients such as palm oil, which is used in most soaps and has been linked to massive deforestation and climate change. Store your soap in a cool, dry location between uses. Due to the nature of the soap, allowing it to sit in water will lessen its life.