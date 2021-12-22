Shea Couleé

Slay Butter consists of cocoa butter, jojoba oil, an essential oil blend of lavender, ylang-ylang, neroli, patchouli, litsea cubeba and myrrh, arrowroot powder, and of course, shea butter. When creating the $100,000 Bar with The Quiet Girl, Couleé loved that the base of the soap was shea butter because of how moisturizing it is, and so they also wanted to include shea butter as the main ingredient in Slay Butter. Couleé is a big proponent of moisturized, supple, and strong skin and Slay Butter is perfect for hydration during the colder, dryer winter months, especially in Illinois where both Couleé and Williams-Simmons reside. “When I am not in drag, I definitely consider good skincare as good makeup, and we can’t forget about our body! It is so important to me that my skin is always hydrated to stay radiant and glowing; our skin is our largest organ and our first line of defense, so it’s important to take care of not only our face but our bodies too,” Couleé says. Couleé shares that Slay Butter was created to pair perfectly with the $100,000 Bar. “As I am now back on the road touring, it’s crucial for me to not only keep my body super hydrated but also to unwind each night at my hotel with a shower or a bath. I love the $100,000 Bar because it’s perfect to wash away the day and do my meditation while using it. I always follow up with Slay Butter for head-to-toe moisturization, and because it’s a shea butter-based product, it penetrates deep into the skin but doesn’t leave you with a greasy feeling,” the drag queen says