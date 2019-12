Taliah Waajid

Shea Coco Daily Leave In Conditioner

Taliah Waajid Shea-Coco condition daily leave-in Conditioner,it makes easier to comb, while strengthening hair and adding softness and shine.Twists: It will make twist styles softer while taming the frizzies and making more manageable.Locs: It will condition locs making them easier to separate and manage while adding sheen.