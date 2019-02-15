Cantu

Shea Butter Refresh Dry Co-wash

£7.50 £3.99

Buy Now Review It

At houseofbeautyworld.com

Cantu Shea Butter Refresh Dry Co-Wash 5 oz Cantu Dry Co-Wash is made with apple cider vinegar, tea tree oil and shea buttera deeply cleansing yet nourishing cocktail that cleanses and conditions in one easy step. Whether you?re wearing your hair straight, curly, weave, or extensions, bring your look back to life and condition your strands at the same time. No mineral oil, sulfates, parabens, silicones, phthalates, gluten, paraffin or propylene. ? Part dry shampoo, part conditioner ? Absorbs excess oil plus adds natural shine ? No white powder residue ? Great for straight styles