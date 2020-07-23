Cantu

Shea Butter Leave-in Conditioning Repair Cream

CANTU LEAVE-IN CONDITIONING REPAIR CREAM is great for relaxed, texturized, colored, and permed hair. REPAIRS SPLIT ENDS: Infused with pure Shea butter and other natural oils to stop and mend breakage, repair split ends, and strengthen fragile hair. DEEPLY MOISTURIZES: Provides intense moisture to damaged, dry, and course hair. REDUCES FRIZZ: Leaves hair soft, shiny, and manageable after every application. HEALS AND REPAIRS: Apply a generous amount of product to ends of damp hair and work toward roots. Comb through for even distribution. Do not rinse. Cover with a plastic cap overnight for maximum absorption and intense conditioning. Cantu shea butter leave in conditioning repair cream is an intensive deep penetrating leave in cream conditioning treatment that is made with pure shea butter and other natural oils to stop and mend breakage, repair split ends, and add manageability and shine with every application. When used daily, cantu shea butter leave in conditioning repair cream helps promote strong, long healthy hair.