Fekkai

Shea Butter Intense Mask

$36.00

INTENSE HAIR MASK - This creamy, intensely moisturizing mask conditions & softens for healthier, softer curls. Includes Murumuru Seed Butter, a rich source of oleic, linoleic & lauric acid, to deeply penetrate hair for strength & flexibility. PLANT POWERED - Shea Oil & Monoi Oil deliver moisture, smooth strands, eliminate frizz, amplify hair’s natural radiance, and help reduce split ends. Ceramide NG helps protect & strengthen the hair barrier while phospholipids repair & restore. FOR WAVY & CURLY HAIR - Each vegan, sustainable Shea Butter product is suited for all wavy & curl types—afro-textured hair, kinky curls, tighter coils & thick or coarse curls—plus all skin types. CLEAN WITHOUT COMPROMISE - The Shea Butter collection is salon grade, EWG compliant, Leaping Bunny certified & vegan. Free of sulfates, silicones, parabens, phthalates & gluten. Safe for color-treated, chemical & keratin processed hair. HOW TO USE - After shampooing, apply a generous amount from roots to ends. Leave on for 3-5 minutes, then rinse with water. SALON PERFORMANCE AT HOME - Iconic stylist Frederic Fekkai continues his legacy with a new mission: to formulate high performance hair care & styling products, combining the power of clean science and naturally potent plant extracts.