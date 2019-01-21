Burts Bees

Shea Butter Hand Repair Cream

£11.99

At Boots

Burt's Bees® Shea Butter Hand Repair Cream is infused with an impressive combination of hard-working, rich, natural ingredients that help keep your hands feeling soft and supple throughout the day. Moisturising shea butter, cocoa butter and sesame oil absorb quickly to hydrate and pamper your hands, while a blend of the finest extracts and vitamin E revitalise and nourish your skin. Stash this tube of 100% natural hand cream in a purse so you can revive your dry skin anytime. Plus it's free of parabens, phthalates, petrolatum and SLS. Give your skin the best nature has to offer with Burt's Bees®Key product highlights:90g tube of 100% natural hand cream. Shea butter, cocoa butter and sesame oil soften skin. Vitamin E and botanical extracts revitalise and nourish dry hands. Quick absorbing hand cream keeps hands supple throughout the day. Hand care with no parabens, phthalates, petrolatum or SLS.